MacBook deals: Save £400 with the latest Apple sales from Currys and Amazon

We're seeing a fantastic wave of MacBook deals right now in the UK, heralded in by a fresh batch of summer sales and clearances from Amazon and Currys.

This 2019 MacBook Air for £1099 (was £1499) has caught our fancy in particular, and not just because of that amazing £400 discount either. This one's an upgraded spec, featuring a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and a Core i5 processor, which are components you just don't see at this price range when we're talking about MacBook deals. Subsequently, it's a decent buy if you're not too fussed about the new 'Magic keyboard' on the latest models and are more concerned with outright performance and disk space (it's also featuring that same stunning liquid retina display as well).

If you were only interested in the latest releases though, then check out this 2020 MacBook Air at Amazon for £923.99 (was £999), which is at its lowest price ever in the UK right now. Unfortunately, the catch is that this price is only available on the pink colour, although you are scoring a 10th Gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD spec here, which are excellent baseline specs that will see you speeding through most basic tasks.

Lastly, we've spotted this great £150 discount on an upgraded 2020 MacBook Pro 13 for £1,651.16 (was £1,799) over at Amazon. While definitely a hefty blow to even the most sound of bank balances, this brand new release is offering some eye-wateringly powerful specs under the bonnet. An upgraded 2.0 Ghz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD mean this MacBook Pro is just about ready to take on anything you can throw at it.

Not in the UK? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region just below.



Apple MacBook deals at Currys and Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (2019) | £1499 £1099 at Currys

Save £400 on an upgraded spec MacBook Air this week at Currys. With a Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this superb MacBook deal will give most Pro's a run for their money in the power department, and for much less cash too.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | £999 £923.99 at Amazon

Only want the very latest? Well consider this 2020 MacBook Air at Amazon, now at it's cheapest price ever thanks to their summer sale. While this is for the pink version only right now, you're getting some great baseline specs here - a 10th Gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020) | £1,799 £1,651.16 at Amazon

The superb MacBook deals continue with this upgraded spec 2020 MacBook Pro 13 receiving a £150 discount at Amazon. This one's definitely an investment, but you are getting a 2.0 Ghz 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - great specs for a professional or enthusiast level machine.

