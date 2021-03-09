Save £30 on these bargain EE iPhone 12 and Samsung S21 deals with this code

If you're after a new phone tariff on the EE network, we've got the perfect promotion for you. Right now, across its entire range of EE phone deals, you can save £30 with the retailer Affordable Mobiles.

This is thanks to an exclusive TechRadar code - TR30EE. While it spans its library of EE plans, the most impressive options come with iPhone 12 deals and the still very new Samsung Galaxy S21 deals.

Save £30 on EE phone deals from Affordable Mobiles with the code TR30EE

Head straight to the Affordable Mobiles website and you can save £30 on all EE phone deals. This includes the iPhone 12, Samsung S21, Google Pixel 5, iPhone SE and plenty more. All you have to do is choose the deal that best fits you, go to the checkout and enter the code TR30EE.



If you prefer Apple, you can use this code to get the iPhone 12 for just £99 upfront and then on a monthly basis, £39. That comes with a 20GB of data plan.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S21, you can use the code to drop down to £19 upfront and £41 a month while securing a 75GB of data plan. We've listed both of these deals below or head straight to Affordable Mobiles to see all of the options.

Savings on iPhone 12 and Samsung S21 deals:

Who is Affordable Mobiles?

Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.

It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market, especially when it comes to EE phone contracts and offers deals on all four of the main networks - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.

It offers next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.