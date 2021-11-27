Save £140 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in this surprise Cyber Monday phone deal

Curiously, one of the most-searched-for products in the Cyber Monday phone sales has been 2020's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the budget spin on the Galaxy S20 that didn't receive a successor in 2021 despite expectation.

Well, in the UK Cyber Monday deals you can pick up the Galaxy S20 FE for £140 off, which is a pretty good saving on the popular mobile.

We've only ever seen the phone for £2 cheaper too, so if you've been waiting a long time for the device it may be your vigil is over.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: £599 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: £599 £459 at Very (save £140)

This popular mid-range phone is nearly at its lowest-ever price from Very, and this is for a 128GB version of the phone and the navy colour (it doesn't seem like Very is discounting the other colours).

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE took some of the key specs of the S20 but came at a more affordable price.

The phone has a top-end processor (well, it did for 2020) as well as great cameras and a good-looking screen. The downgrades came in the design department, though we appreciated how colorful it was in our review.

We were expecting a Galaxy S21 FE in 2021 but one never came along, apparently because of the components shortage, so there's no newer version of the device.

