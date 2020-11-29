Save on Samsung S20 deals with the best 5 of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020

It's become a bit of a tradition in recent years that Samsung's current flagship smartphone will get big reductions in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals frenzy. We're glad to report that this year has been no different.

We've seen various retailers trying to steal the crown of best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal in November 2020. We saw an absolute stormer ruling the roost all last week, but that was so popular that it sold out on Friday afternoon.

But if you're sitting there annoyed that you've missed out, don't be. There remain some sensational Samsung S20 deals going into Cyber Monday - one that's more or less on a par with that pearl from last week. So whether you're keen to be on the UK's most popular network EE, want a deal that requires no payments up front or simply want to know what the best overall S20 deal is, we have all bases covered in our round-up below.

Cyber Monday iPhone deals: what are the best prices on Apple?

1. Samsung S20 deal: Best value overall

2. Samsung S20 deal: Big data from Three

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Three | 100GB data | £29 upfront | £36 a month

Until that above deal from O2 came along, it was Three that dominated. This tariff has a massive 100GB of data every month, and yet the upfront spend and monthly bills are perfectly reasonable. Bravo, Three... bravo. Total two-year cost: £893

View Deal

3. Samsung S20 deal: Pay nothing upfront

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | 30GB data | FREE upfront | £36 a month

Why should you be expected to pay even a single penny upfront for your new S20 deal? Well, this tariff is offering to get rid of that altogether. You still get 30GB of data and bills of £36 a month. Total two-year cost: £864

View Deal

4. Samsung S20 deals: Best on EE

5. Samsung S20 deals: Go Plus-size

(Image credit: Future)

The cheapest of the S20 devices (until the S20 FE came along) but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities.

It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.

All of that comes together, along with the extremely affordable pricing, to make one of the best value Samsung devices on the market right now.



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review