Save big on this Samsung 144Hz curved monitor ahead of Black Friday 2021

If you're looking for a new monitor for your PC gaming setup, you may have been tempted to hold off until Black Friday 2021 to score a great deal. However, it's still possible to grab a fantastic gaming monitor discount ahead of the busy sales period, and that's what we're highlighting today.

For a limited time, you can get the excellent Samsung CJG50 WQHD curved monitor for just £199.99 at CCL Computers, down from the usual retail price of £319 for a massive saving of £119. Overall, that's just shy of 40% off a fantastic new monitor.

This is an especially low price for a monitor that boasts the features that it does, as the CJG50's appeal isn't just that it curves. The 27-inch monitor also supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making it an excellent choice for playing the best PC games. Throw in 1440p resolution and a low response time of just 4ms and you have a monitor that most gamers are sure to love, especially at this discounted price.

At its usual retail price of £319, we'd say the Samsung CJG50 is a decently priced mid-range monitor given its specs. And because of that, it becomes seriously hard to pass up at a discounted price of £199. If you're looking for a great monitor deal ahead of the Black Friday sales on November 26, it'll be difficult to come across a deal as good as this one.

If you're on the fence, rest assured that Samsung typically manufactures monitors, TVs and smartphone displays of a very high quality, such as the M7 Smart Monitor, Q85 QLED TV and even the recent Samsung Galaxy S21. The Korean company doesn't skimp on quality, meaning you're getting a fantastic product in the CJG50 curved monitor.

