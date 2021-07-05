Samsung’s new cheap phone is here with cameras to rival the Moto G9 Plus

If you’re in the market for a cheap phone then there’s a new one that might be worth considering, as Samsung has announced that the Samsung Galaxy M32 will hit UK stores later this month, and it comes with a quad-lens camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M32 might look quite familiar though to anyone who’s spent much time with the Moto G9 Plus, as both of those specs are the same on that phone.

And we’re not just talking the number of cameras – both phones have a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. Though the Samsung Galaxy M32’s ultra-wide snapper has a slightly wider field of view at 123 degrees.

A smaller, smoother screen

There are other spec similarities too, with both phones packing 128GB of storage. But it’s not all the same, with the Galaxy M32 having a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2400 screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a notch, while the Moto G9 Plus has a 6.8-inch 1080 x 2400 one with a punch-hole camera and just a 60Hz refresh rate.

The front camera specs also differ, coming in at 20MP on the Samsung and 16MP on the Motorola. You also get 6GB of RAM in the Samsung Galaxy M32, and the phone has facial recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

So it sounds like on paper at least the Samsung Galaxy M32 might be marginally better than the Moto G9 Plus overall, but it also costs slightly more, coming in at £269 (around $375/AU$500).

If you like the sound of Samsung’s new phone, you’ll be able to grab it from Amazon or Samsung’s website before the end of July, but an exact date hasn’t been revealed.

And if you’re reading this from India, then there’s a Samsung Galaxy M32 available to you as well, but for no apparent reason it’s a slightly different phone, as it packs a bigger 6,000mAh battery.