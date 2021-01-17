Samsung Galaxy Watch deals: save on Active 2 smartwatches this weekend

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals regularly shave cash off the prices of premium smartwatches, but the star of the show this weekend is the powerful Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. We're seeing some excellent discounts across the US and UK this weekend, offering everything from straight cash off even the 44mm model to bundles that also include the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

This weekend's best deal lies in the US. You can grab the Active 2 smartwatch with a pair of Samsung's true wireless earbuds for just $249.99. That discount saves you $150 overall, and even comes in cheaper than the combined sales prices of both items - the watch itself is available separately for $179.99 (was $249.99) and the buds are down to $109.99 from $149.99.

However, over in the UK, Currys has cut £50 from the price of its Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. Both the 40mm and 44mm versions are up for grabs here, with the smaller model coming in under £200.

You'll find all these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals just below and plenty more prices from across the web further down the page.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | Samsung Galaxy Buds+: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Compared to full prices, you're saving $150 on this Samsung Galaxy Watch deal that also sends you home with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earbuds. Even when you take the fact that both of these devices are on sale by themselves right now into account, however, you're still saving $40 by grabbing them both together. That makes this an excellent bundle deal and well worth a look if you're looking to smarten up your fitness.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm): $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

If you just need a smartwatch, though, you'll find this $70 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 by itself. You're getting all the activity and fitness tracking you'll need as well as a five day battery life, sleep monitoring, and Qi wireless charging too.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm): £249 £199 at Currys

Currys has taken £50 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 this weekend, dropping it down below £200. That's a fantastic price on the 40mm wristpiece, but if you are looking for something a little larger you'll find the 44mm model available for just £20 more below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm): £269 £219 at Currys

You can also save £50 on the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. The larger model still offers all the fitness tracking and smartphone integrations you could ask for, but on a slightly easier to navigate screen.

More Samsung Galaxy smartwatch deals

If you're after something a little cheaper, the original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active still costs considerably less than the smartwatch deals above. You're dropping the digital rotating bezel for extra navigation around the edge of the watch, as well as the improvements to sensors and running features.

