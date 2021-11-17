Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now its lowest price ever in Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has only been out for a couple of months, but the company has already begun discounting it and ahead of Black Friday you can get £50 off every model.

Samsung's own website, as well as some retailers like Amazon, Currys and more, are offering this deal that sees the standard 40mm Bluetooth version of the watch hit its lowest price ever of £199.

It's £50 off other models, too. So if you want to get the larger 44mm watch with LTE support you'll still get the same discount to bring it down to £259. If you upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the deals start to knock £75 off.

If you've got an existing smartwatch, you can also trade-in with Samsung to get up to £150 off. For example, you can trade in an Apple Watch 4 for £100 or an original Galaxy Watch (46mm) for £100 off the newer device.

These may be the best deals we see this Black Friday and Cyber Monday if you're looking out for a new Samsung smartwatch. Be sure to keep an eye on our best Black Friday smartwatch deals and best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for more over the coming weeks.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth, 40mm): £249 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth, 40mm): £249 £199 at Samsung

Save £50 - This is the lowest price ever on the new Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. It's available in all colors and with trade-in options, so this is your chance to get a significant discount on one of the very best smartwatches. This is for the smallest variant of the device, so scroll down if you're after a larger version. Need mobile connectivity? With LTE support this is £239

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth, 44mm): £269 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth, 44mm): £269 £219 at Samsung

Save £50 - This is the larger variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 than what you've seen above, and it costs an extra £20 to get this bigger screen. If you're looking for a chunkier watch, it's well worth paying that extra to get it and you'll still get £50 off in this Black Friday deal. Need mobile connectivity? With LTE support this is £259

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Bluetooth, 42mm): £349 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Bluetooth, 42mm): £349 £274 at Samsung

Save £75 - Looking for the even larger version of the watch with a rotating bezel? The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is where you want to be looking this Black Friday, and this is the best discount we've seen so far with £75 off the smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Bluetooth, 46mm): £369 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Bluetooth, 46mm): £369 £294 at Samsung

Save £75 - This is the ultimate Galaxy Watch 4 variant if you're looking for that larger screen and the rotating bezel. It features the largest display ever on a Samsung smartwatch, plus everything else you'd expect from the Galaxy Watch 4 range. Need mobile connectivity? With LTE support this is £334

More Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 below.