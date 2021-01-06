Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 drops to lowest price ever at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals have rarely dropped below £600 since release, but if you missed out on those brief discounts in November, you've got another shot at some excellent Samsung Galaxy tablet deals today. Amazon has just discounted the latest device to its lowest price yet, with an £80 saving cutting the final cost down to £539.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is the go-to for those after the latest release but don't need the professional features of the premium S7 model. You're keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 865+ processor and snappy 120Hz refresh rate on the display, making for an exceedingly smooth experience overall, and grabbing it all for a far lower price.

So far, we've only seen Samsung Galaxy tablet deals dropping this device to £549 over Black Friday and the holidays, which makes this extra £10 off even more impressive. Even before that we didn't see this device sitting below £600.

You'll find more information on this offer and a similar saving on the more expensive S7+ just below, but you'll find cheaper Samsung tablet deals up for grabs further down the page as well.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - 128GB: £619 £539 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, with an £80 discount beating Black Friday's price by £10. That means you can pick up the latest Samsung Galaxy device in all its Snapdragon 865+ 120Hz glory for less than ever this week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ - 128GB: £799 £717 at Amazon

This £82 discount doesn't quite drop the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to its lowest price yet - that was a very brief £679 sales price in December - but you're certainly picking up an excellent deal here. With a full OLED display and an excellent battery life, this powerful device works well to compete with the iPad Pro.

More Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

From the super cheap Tab A to the beast that is the S7+, you'll find all the cheapest prices on Samsung Galaxy tablet deals from around the web right here.

Torn between Samsung and Apple? iPad Pro deals do offer their own advantages, but if you want to spend less cash there are plenty of cheap Android tablets to choose from as well. Both Samsung and Apple offer tablets that can replace your laptop, but it's also worth taking a look at the latest Surface Pro deals for tablets tailor made to take on heavier projects.