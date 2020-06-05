Samsung Galaxy Tab deals offer up free AKG headphones with every S6 Lite order

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab deals are focusing on the S6 Lite model, with Samsung themselves throwing in a free pair of AKG Y500 headphones with every purchase. That means you can pick up the cheap tablet and sort yourself with an excellent pair of wireless headphones at the same time. We're running through the best way to take full advantage of this offer this weekend.

You don't have to buy your Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Samsung to qualify for this deal. In fact, you can choose from any of the participating retailers. At the moment, all of these retailers are offering a £349 price tag on the 64GB Samsung tablet. However, John Lewis is bringing some extra incentives to the table.

You can pick up your Samsung Galaxy Tab deal as well as four months of YouTube Premium, and a three-year guarantee for the same £349 price at John Lewis. That's extra peace of mind not included with other retailers' offerings. We're listing all the participating retailers further down the page so you can shop around, but you can find more information about John Lewis's offer below.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in the US and Australia at the bottom of the page.

This weekend's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB | 4 months YouTube Premium + AKG y500 headphones | £349 at John Lewis

Your best bet for making the most of this Samsung Galaxy Tab deal is John Lewis. Not only are you getting the four months of YouTube Premium that a few other retailers are offering, but John Lewis is the only one throwing a three-year guarantee into the mix as well.

To claim this offer, simply purchase your Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from a participating retailer, head to Samsung, and select the Claim Now option with your proof of purchase to hand. Once your claim has been validated, your AKG Y500 headphones will be sent.

This deal is currently running until June 30, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals: all participating retailers

