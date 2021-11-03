Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen might barely curve at all

Think of curved smartphone screens and you probably think of Samsung, as while many companies have used them – and some still do – it’s Samsung that really popularized them. But it seems the brand might also now be tiring of them, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra possibly set to barely curve at all.

That’s according to @UniverseIce (a leaker with a solid track record), who claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s display will be less curvy than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s, and that it may have a similar – or even slightly lesser – curve compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

So in other words then if this leaker is right the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a curved screen, but probably only a slight curve.

While we’d take this with a pinch of salt, it is in line with unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which show just a very small curve in the screen, so there’s a good chance this claim is accurate.

It wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing either, as while a curvy display can look good, there are downsides to it.

You’re more likely to register touches on the screen when just holding the phone, the display itself becomes more vulnerable to damage, and not everyone will like the way content can appear slightly warped at the edges of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a flat screen (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: curves could be on the way out

While it doesn’t seem like Samsung it totally abandoning curved screens yet, it is looking like the company might be heading in that direction.

As well as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra possibly having reduced curves, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are rumored to have totally flat screens, as did the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus before them.

So at a minimum it seems the company is reserving curved displays for the very top-end handsets. But even then, given a possible reduction in curves for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, coupled with the fact that Samsung’s foldable phones (which are its true top-end models) have flat screens, it seems like the company might abandon curved screens altogether before long.

