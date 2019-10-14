Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite or S11 Lite could be in the works

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range already includes the relatively affordable Samsung Galaxy S10e, but another, potentially even more affordable model might be coming soon.

That’s according to leaker Ishan Agarwal, who shared the details with DroidShout. Apparently there’s a Samsung phone with the model number SM-G770F in the works, a model number which lines up with the Galaxy S range.

The phone is said to have the same specs as the Galaxy A91, which is another rumored handset, one said to have a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one, a 5MP depth sensor, a 32MP front camera, a 4,500mAh battery, and 45W fast charging.

Exclusive: Samsung may launch cheaper versions of both its flagship series with model no.s SM-G770F and SM-N770F. Phones will launch in Europe/Asia. G770 could be S10/S11 lite with specs same as upcoming Galaxy A91. All info in article below (+SM-A015F).https://t.co/3vu6P3BLwWOctober 11, 2019

If the specs are the same as the A91 then it’s likely the Galaxy S10 Lite (or whatever this launches as) would simply be a rebranding of that phone. We would take these claims with a pinch of salt though, especially as the S10 range already includes three handsets, so it could become quite crowded.

Those specs would also make this phone in many ways higher end than the Samsung Galaxy S10e, but that could make sense if this is actually the Samsung Galaxy S11 Lite. Agarwal suggests that’s an alternative, a claim backed up by @Samsung_News_ (another known Twitter leaker), who replied saying “if the G770F is a phone it is the S11 lite.”

If this is the Galaxy S11 Lite then we probably won’t see it quite so soon, as in that case it’s likely to land alongside the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S11 range in or around February. For now though we’re not sure which it is – if either.

This probably isn’t the only ‘affordable’ flagship coming soon from Samsung though, as the company is also rumored to be working on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. So if this year’s high-end phones were a bit too expensive for you there might soon be a selection of alternatives.

Via SamMobile