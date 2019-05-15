Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is out in the UK early next month

Samsung has announced that its first 5G phone will be ready to buy in the UK early next month.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be released on Friday, June 7, and you'll be able to pre-order it in from Wednesday, May 22. You'll have the choice of Majestic Black or Crown Silver for the color of the phone.

It'll be sold by Samsung itself as well as Vodafone and EE, which are the exclusive networks for the first 5G Galaxy handset.

The Galaxy S10 5G is set to be released in the US on Thursday, May 16, so it's great to have the company confirm its plans for bring it to the UK even though it is a bit later than some had hoped.

Samsung has fitted the device with a 6.7-inch display, either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage and a variety of other top-end specs. It's arguably the most high-tech phone Samsung has ever made, and we'll have an updated review later this week.