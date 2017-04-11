Samsung can come to you to fix your Galaxy S8, no matter how you broke it

There’s nothing worse than getting a brand new phone and breaking it within the first few weeks, so Samsung has launched a new service called Premium Care to ensure you won’t have a broken phone for long.

Premium Care covers accidental damage to your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, unlike your normal one year warranty, and means you’re protected from accidental damage to your phone.

Your normal warranty from Samsung is still in place, but Premium Care also gives you added benefits such as one day business delivery replacements if you've broken yours.

So far Premium Care is only available in the US – we’ve asked Samsung to see if it plans to launch the scheme in other markets, including the UK – and it’s running in partnership with HelloTech and Dish.

Quick replacements, for a price

If you’re having a problem with everyday use of your Galaxy S8, you’ll be able to call a rep out to your location to help you with the issue or even replace your phone as soon as possible.

Premium Service also includes an in-person setup that can teach you all about the phone's features and make sure it's up and running properly.

You can replace your Galaxy S8 three times in one year with the scheme, but there's a penalty of $99 (around £80, AU$130) each time the phone is replaced.

Samsung Premium Care will cost you $11.99 (around £10, AU$15) a month, which is another cost to add onto any potential contract deal you took out to get the phone in the first place.

If you decide to use Premium Care, you won't have to enter a lengthy contract - you can decide what months you want to opt into the service meaning you may find this useful to take out when you’re on holiday or another time you think you’re extra likely to break your phone.

You’ll get the first month of the service for free if you pre-order your phone directly from Samsung by April 17.