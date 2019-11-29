Runners assemble! The Bose SoundSport earbuds are half price in Black Friday deal

If you love working out, you'll know how important a great pair of running headphones are – and the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones are among the best you can buy.

Thanks to a great Amazon Black Friday deal, you can currently get them for just 50% of the original RRP – that's a saving of £45, bringing the price down to £44.95. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Bose SoundSport prices in your region).

Today's best Bose SoundSport deals

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones (Apple): £89.95 £44.95 at Amazon

Need some new running headphones? This amazing Black Friday deal sees a £45 price cut on these Bose earbuds. This is for the Apple-optimized model – if you're an Android owner, see the deal below.

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones (Android): £89.95 £44.95 at Amazon

Here's the same model as above, but specially designed for Android devices – and at half the original price, it's a steal.

While we haven't tested this particular model, Bose has a reputation for delivering great audio, even through compact in-ear headphones – that's why we gave their noise-canceling Bose QC 30 neckbuds four out of five stars in our review.

If you need your power song to push you through that extra mile, then the Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones might give you that extra force you’re looking for. With the unmistakable sound signature of the audio heavyweight, these lightweight earbuds feature a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the StayHear+ tips.

These running earbuds come in two varieties; one optimized for Android phones, and one designed for Apple devices. The design of each version doesn't differ, but the inline remote on the Android model won't be able control your calls if you use it with an iPhone, and vice versa.

Coming in charcoal, green, and bright red, these earbuds are made with working out in mind, boasting security-enhancing earfins and eartips that are designed to "conform to your ear's shape," according to Bose.

Bose also says that the SoundSport In-Ear headphones are "sweat and weather-resistant," although they don't offer an IPX waterproof rating – they should be able to withstand a little moisture though.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphone prices in your region below:

