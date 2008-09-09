News round-up: Tuesday 9 September

It may be the most depressing day of the week, but this particular Tuesday has at least furnished us with myriad decent stories to distract us from how far away we are from the weekend.

And we start with good news for the UK National Museum of Computing at Bletchley, which has been handed a significant bit of investment from computing leviathan IBM and encryption specialist PGP. Good work.

Ubuntu 9.04 has been given its codename and will henceforth be know as Jaunty Jackelope. Why? Because a speedy animal should represent the pace with which the Linux OS boots up, apparently.

It's not been the best of periods for Google, which is on the verge of picking up a beleaguered tag over its privacy record.

First up, the search specialist has confirmed that it will bow to pressure over how long it keeps data that identifies the user – and will cut the period to nine months.

Secondly Google has stated that its browser Chrome's suggestion engine will be a little less free with our details as well.

Google, however, can't be blamed for London's Stock Exchange computers crashing for the majority of the day on what should have been a big day. Oops

On the gadget front, Sony Ericsson unveiled its G705 slider phone, and started the invites for eReader 2.0 whilst the iPod Nano looks set to grow.

Sony's new Vaio goodies made an appearance, with a brand new laptop and new additions to the desktop range to boot, but it was the Alpha 900 DSLR that really made our day.

Mac users can buy themselves an application calling itself the 'iTunes of food' which caused some mirth in the office, and Sony's wireless cans look pretty good too.

Exciting news from Xbox Official Magazine's Phil Harrison interview – with the suggestion that Microsoft is looking for an opportunity to put its games on the iPhone – could Xbox ports be on the way?

The United States' airborne laser experiment got off to a (ahem) flying start, with a modified Boeing successfully firing the powerful chemical laser in flight.

Anyway, we are off to Apple's Let's Rock event and will keep you updated with all the breaking Apple-related news as it happens.