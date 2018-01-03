Rose pink Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus now available in the UK

If you've been holding out for a pink version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus you're in luck, as Samsung has just launched a 'Rose Pink' model in the UK.

The colour scheme, which Samsung describes as 'sophisticated and modern', brings the number of colours available in the UK up to five, as you can already get the Galaxy S8 in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue and Arctic Silver.

Pink could prove a popular addition, especially as it's one of the few bright colours available for the S8 range.

Out nowish

And it should be available imminently from Samsung's website (though currently the listing just says 'coming soon') as well as from other selected retailers.

We'd expect the prices to remain the same as nothing other than the colour scheme is changing, but it could help renew interest in the phones ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, two handsets which might just be a couple of months away – so unless you really want a pink phone it could be worth waiting for those.