Roku adds Discovery Plus to its growing library of streaming apps

Roku has added Discovery Plus to its lineup of streaming apps in the UK and Ireland, following the launch of the app on Roku streaming devices in the US, Canada and Brazil.

As reported by Pocket-lint, the Discovery Plus streaming app can now be downloaded directly from the Roku Channel Store in the UK and Ireland. You can subscribe directly from your Roku device, too, with memberships costing £4.99 / €5.99 a month. New customers can also opt for a 7-day free trial, if you fancy taking Discovery Plus for a test drive before committing to the monthly subscription.

"At Discovery, it is our goal to share our best in class brands and storytelling with viewers around the globe wherever and whenever they are consuming content," senior vice president of digital distribution at Discovery, Gabe Sauerhoff, told Pocket-lint.

"We are thrilled to expand our global partnership with Roku and bring their subscribers in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland everything that Discovery Plus has to offer."

Discovery Plus is a fantastic channel if you're interested in watching many of the best documentaries and edutainment shows, such as Planet Earth and MythBusters, as well as Discovery Plus Originals that are exclusive to the subscription service, like The Prison Breaker.

It's a spot of good news for Roku owners after a bit of a rough patch, which included a tumultuous shakeup in the availability of the YouTube app on the platform, not to mention the reversal of a botched update that rendered popular apps like Netflix and Disney Plus unwatchable for some users with certain Roku devices.

While Discovery Plus has been available to download on other popular streaming services, like Amazon's Fire TV Cube and Apple TV 4K, for a while now, its arrival on Roku means that owners of the relatively affordable Roku lineup of streaming devices won't need to shell out for a new, and more expensive, streaming box.

Here's hoping Roku can keep these additions coming, especially as we reach the end of the year where we'll all be looking for new shows to watch over the Christmas and New Year period.