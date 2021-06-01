Razer will take the stage at E3 2021 to debut some new hardware

Razer says it will join Microsoft, Bethesda and Ubisoft with an E3 2021 keynote of its own this year that’s set to take place on Monday, June 14 at 3pm PDT / 6pm EST / 11 pm BST.

At the virtual event we’ll see Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan on-stage unveiling what he says will be “cutting-edge innovation and hardware that will support the best that PC gaming has to offer” which, we assume will include the usual mix of mice, keyboards, headphones and laptops.

Razer says this will all happen in “an all-new extended reality format” that combines a livestream and virtual space into a more immersive experience than a traditional livestream.

Why E3? A few years back, Razer used E3 to launch an updated version of the Razer Blade Stealth as well as the Razer Mamba back in 2015, so it’s no stranger to the one of the world’s largest video game conferences.

That said, this is the first time Razer’s holding its own keynote at E3 – taking place a few hours after Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint showcase that’s being held early Monday morning – so it's a big step forward for the company and a way to get out in front of the audience it cares most about.

More good news for PC gamers at E3

For PC gamers, Razer’s event will certainly be worth watching. It’s a chance to see what the company is up to first-hand through the virtual exhibit, and is likely to provide some good information on Razer's next mice, keyboards and headphones.

Of course, it's just one of many events targeting the PC gaming crowd this year. Together with the PC Gaming Show from TechRadar’s sister site PC Gamer and the Steam Next Fest that’s happening between June 16 and June 22, there’s going to be lots of good stuff at E3 for folks who prefer a mouse and keyboard over a controller.

While there's unlikely to be any games unveiled at Razer's event, there is a chance the hardware maker could be talking about some of the other new games announced at the show and show them running on Razer laptops.

It could also just be 60 minutes of Razer talking about mice and keyboards – so, you know, temper your expectations.

We’ll be watching along as well and will be covering the entire show as it happens, so stay tuned here on TechRadar as we approach the start of E3 2021.