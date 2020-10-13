Razer Blade Stealth 13 deal knocks big money off one of the best gaming laptops

We were hoping that Amazon Prime Day would bring some amazing gaming laptop deals, and it hasn't disappointed. This deal for the excellent Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020), however, may be the best of the bunch.

Boasting a stunning design and some excellent components, including a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, plus a fast and responsive screen, this is a truly stunning laptop, and now at a fantastically low price as well of £1,398 (not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Razer Blade Stealth 13 deals in your region).

Razer Blade Stealth 13 2020, Intel Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti: £1,900 £1,398 at Amazon

Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops in the business, and the Blade Stealth 13 is a great example of this. Combining a gorgeous and lightweight design with some great specs and an affordable price, this is a great buy on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

While the GTX 1650 Ti isn't the most powerful graphics card out there, it should still be absolutely fine for most modern games. For competitive esports games and multiplayer shooters like Fortnite, that GPU will be more than enough, and the fast 120Hz screen can give you the competitive edge.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 2020 where you are below.

Today's best Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) deals Reduced Price Razer Blade Stealth 13... Amazon Prime £1,399.98 £1,348.99 View Deal Razer Blade Stealth 13... Razer £2,099.99 View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.