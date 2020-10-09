PS5 game prices too high? Save on Spider-Man and Demon's Souls pre-orders here

PS5 game prices have been a bit of a shock to some players. While during the PS4 era, blockbuster games have floated around the £40-£50 range in the UK, when the PS5 launches Sony will retail prices of games like Demon's Souls for a massive £69.99. So far, we've seen retailers keeping pretty close to that price – but now we're finally seeing outliers offering lower prices for pre-order.

Base.com is offering Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (with Spider-Man Remastered) for £63.85 each – which is definitely easier to swallow than £70. Numerous discounts are also available on the likes of Watch Dogs Legion and Godfall – see Base.com's PS5 range here.

Check out the deals below:

Demon's Souls PS5: £69.99 £63.85 on Base.com

Bluepoint's remake of the From Software classic looks beautiful, with completely redone environments and character models. Don't miss it if you're a Dark Souls fan – this is bound to be one of the better launch titles on PS5 on November 19. View Deal

These games will release when the PS5 launches on November 19 in the UK. The PS5 is pretty much sold out worldwide – and it's unclear if the console will be back in stock at launch. Software, though, very rarely sells out ahead of a new console launch.

