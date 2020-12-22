PS5 deals see latest games plummet in price ahead of Boxing Day sales

We would usually expect to see PS5 game deals in the Boxing Day sales, as those lucky few crack open their new consoles on Christmas Day and spend the rest of the afternoon browsing a whole new world of games and accessories. However, Amazon has gone early with its PS5 deals this year, offering up Boxing Day-level discounts days ahead of the main event.

These aren't cheap games, either. You'll find the likes of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Demon's Souls, and Watch Dogs Legion among these offers, as well as even more recent releases like Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

The level of discounts do vary, and you'll get a lot further with the games Amazon had previously discounted to £51.99. You'll find all these PS5 game deals just below but stay in touch because we're rounding up all the best Boxing Day sales right here on TechRadar as well.

If you're still struggling to buy PS5, we can help out there, with all the latest stock updates tracked on our dedicated guide.

PS5 game deals available now

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla: £51.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The latest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Valhalla takes us to the world of the Vikings. It recently hit the top of the UK Christmas chart and sits at its lowest price yet in Amazon's PS5 sale.

Watch Dogs Legion: £51.99 £33.99 at Amazon

Or, take on Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft's second blockbuster release this holiday season. You'll find it with an excellent £33.99 sales price right now as Amazon offers up the first price cut we've seen so far.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: £51.99 £33.99 at Amazon

One of the newest games on this list is also one of the cheapest. Immortals Fenyx Rising has only been on the shelves a few weeks, but with an £18 price drop, we're seeing its first discounts sitting particularly pretty right now. Move fast though, we've already got this one in our cart.

Godfall: £54.99 £44.97 at Amazon

Love it or hate it, Godfall has been with the PS5 since the very beginning. You're saving £10 on this particular title, and if you're looking for a fairly easy hacker and slasher to get you through some 2020 rage this price drop might make the contentious game worth a try.

NBA 2K21: £59.99 £54.99 at Amazon

It's not a massive discount, but if you're still looking to pick up NBA 2K21 you can save £5 at Amazon right now. Considering we first saw this hit the market at £64.99, however, you're saving £10 over the original MSRP.

Demon's Souls: £66.47 £62.62 at Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the most anticipated titles to hit the PS5 system at launch, so we're not surprised to see a sparse price cut in this first round of discounts. However, you can save roughly £4 here if you're looking to get the game as quick and cheap as possible.

More PS5 game deals

You can also find out more information about upcoming DualSense controller deals or where to buy the Pulse 3D headset as well.