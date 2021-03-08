Currys PS5 restock update: retailer reveals new 'PS5 Priority Pass' scheme

Finding where to buy PS5 in the UK continues to be a challenge, even though we’re three months into the new year. Whether you’re battling waves of expectant consumers, or the millions of bots used by scalpers, retailers haven’t come close to meeting demand.

However, Currys are taking a new approach to the ongoing PS5 stock shortages with a new “PS5 Priority Pass” scheme, which enters registrants into a raffle of sorts with the chance of being able to buy a PS5.

If you’re a winner, Currys will contact you via email and provide you with a Priority Pass. This will contain a unique PS5 buying code, along with details of which local Currys PC World store you can buy the PS5 from. The pass will only be valid for 72 hours, so if you do win, don’t forget to use it before it expires.

(Image credit: Currys)

You may have noticed that the scheme revolves around stores being open around the UK soon and isn’t an online promotion. This could help combat the inevitable amount of bots that tend to overrun retailers with traffic whenever stock does drop.

Entry is available for one person only, too, and you must be 16 years or older. Due to limited stock, where there is a high level of demand participants will be chosen at random. There’s no guarantees, then, but it’s worth a shot if you’re still on the hunt for a PS5.

When is the next PS5 stock drop?

We’re starting to see more PS5 stock appear, albeit in bundles, from the likes of Game in the UK. Rumors persist that retailers such as Very, John Lewis and AO will also have more PS5 stock available in March, so as always, we’ll be keeping an eye out to help you secure Sony’s elusive console.

Check out our handy list of quick links below so you can jump straight to a retailer’s relevant page, should any more PS5 stock appear in the near future.