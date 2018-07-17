Protect all your devices for two years with AVG Internet Security for just £18.99

Amazon is releasing some special software Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day, including this fantastic discount on AVG Internet Security Unlimited.

For a mere £18.99, you can protect all your Windows, macOS and Android devices from online threats for two whole years. That's a saving of 46% off the regular price while stocks last, or until 7pm – whichever comes first.

- Get AVG Internet Security Unlimited for £18.99

This is no ordinary security suite – it offers comprehensive protection from viruses, malware, ransomware, phishing and spam. There's also webcam protection to prevent spying.

To take advantage of this and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

This is much more than just antivirus – AVG Internet Security Unlimited will protect all your Windows, Android and macOS devices from malware, ransomware and other online threats in real time for two whole years.View Deal