Prime members - get £5 off your next order with this early Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is just around the corner, it's next week in fact, and, while that won't be news to any Prime members out there, what you might not know is you can actually get a cheeky discount on your next order.

Hidden away in the depths of the Amazon site is this particular page where you can download the new Prime app onto your phone. In doing so, you'll automatically get a coupon code assigned to your account which can be redeemed for a £5 discount on in-app purchases on orders over £25.

This early Amazon Prime Day promotion is valid until midnight tomorrow (9th Oct) and valid for the first 10,000 eligible customers only, so definitely act quickly if you want to bag yourself a nifty coupon. Why not we say, especially since Amazon Prime Day itself is now happening early next week, giving you a prime (get it) chance to get even more discounts for the big day itself.

Not a prime member? You can sign up for free right here to get a 30-day trial. Hurry though, because in the terms and conditions of this particular deal it states you need to be a Prime member for at least 24-hours before you can redeem the saving, so your window is quite limited.

Early Amazon Prime Day discounts now available

