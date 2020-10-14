Prime Day deal: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 cooker selling out quickly at £60

Finding a cheap Instant Pot deal can save you a lot of money on an essential kitchen appliance. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is seen as one of the best all-in-one cookers you can buy, thanks to the strength of the Instant Pot brand, and the fact that the Duo is a versatile model that balances function and price.

You can get the Duo 7-in-1 for £59.99 right now at Amazon, saving you 29% on the normal price.

This particular Instant Pot deal gets you a cooker with seven different functions. These are: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, yoghurt making, steaming, and warming. That covers a lot of cooking types, especially if you're making hearty meals for the winter, or you're prepping elements of a Christmas meal.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 cooker: £84.99 £59.99 at Amazon

You're saving 29% on this market-leading all-in-one cooker. Instant Pots are perfect for anything slow-cooked or steamed, and at 5.7 litres this one has a large enough capacity for small-family meals. It will be very useful for veg and slow-cooked elements of your Christmas meal too.View Deal

This particular Instant Pot has a 5.7 litre capacity, which is large enough for stews, casseroles, and other one-pot meals.

Additionally, you can steam or saute all your veg here for a larger family meal, leaving the oven and hobs free for the other elements of the meal. It's energy efficient, and the results you get from it - especially as a steamer and slow cooker - are exceptional.

Sadly, we can't speak about how good the yoghurt maker is, as this isn't something we've actually tried... even though we have one at home. It just seems too scary.

If you want more functions from your multi-cooker, there are more advanced models that offer things like built-in air frying, roasting, and even the capacity to cook whole chickens and turkeys. They're obviously far more expensive too. You'll find more options in our round-up of the best Instant Pot deals for October.

More cooking deals

Looking for more Instant Pot discounts and deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.