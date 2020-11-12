Prices on Google Pixel 5 deals just dropped dramatically with these new offers

Following the widely well received Pixel 3, it was always going to be a tough act to follow. The Pixel 4 proved that, its heavy bezel and lacking battery something of a disappointment. With the Google Pixel 5's recent unveiling, though, Google seems to have struck gold again. It's a handset that is sure to get your heart racing, especially with these new uber-affordable Pixel 5 deals.

Whether you want a boatload of data or something more moderate, Mobiles.co.uk has two Vodafone contracts that see you pay from just £23 a month for your tariff, as well as an extra tenner of your upfront spend thanks to our exclusive voucher code.

For 6GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts, pay just £23 a month and £185 upfront (down from an upfront payment of £230), or get a hefty 30GB of data for £26 a month and a one-off cost of £155 (down from £220).

Never short of an exclusive discount code, you can even shave a further £10 off these already reduced upfront costs for the Pixel 5 with our code 10OFF when quoted at the checkout, bringing those initial payments down to £175 and £145 respectively.

Whether you choose to wait to see if there are better Black Friday deals for the Pixel 5 ahead, or not, we've got the full breakdown for both these tariffs below.

These slashed-cost Pixel 5 deals in full:

What's the Google Pixel 5 like?

In essence, the Google Pixel 5 is simply an incremental update on last year's Google Pixel 4. However, the improvements that were made were crucial, fixing some of the Pixel 4's downfalls. It upped the power to 8GB RAM to compete with other flagships, boosted the battery to 4080mAh and offered a host of battery-life saving features.

It's kept Google's award-winning camera quality and thrown in a load of new settings and toys to use. Night mode can now be used in portrait, cinematic films can be taken with the image stabilisation and more.

On top of all of that, the device is 5G and comes in at a lower cost than the Pixel 4 from last year. Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as other Android flagships like those you'll find with Samsung S20 Plus deals or OnePlus 8 Pro deals – but it is a lot cheaper.