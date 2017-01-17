Prepare your wrist: Android Wear 2.0 expected to launch on February 9

That Android Wear watch you've got tucked away in a drawer? It might be worth digging it out and dusting it off, as it now seems that Google's Android Wear 2.0 update is but a few weeks away.

That's according to regular industry tipster Evan Blass, whose sources point to a February 9 launch for the Android smartwatch overhaul:

Mark your calendar: Android Wear 2.0 launches on February 9th.January 17, 2017

Wrist work

Blass's tweet follows an email alert sent to Android wear developers requesting that they update their apps in anticipation of the update. This suggested an early February launch, which Blass's source qualifies.

Google has remained tight-lipped so far as to which existing devices will get the Android Wear update, though Google is set to unveil a few new smartwatches of its own in the first quarter of 2017.

Android Wear 2.0 will offer a few new features, including easy authenticating for app installs, new gesture controls, better handwriting recognition and a renewed focus on fitness.