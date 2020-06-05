Plusnet's latest broadband deals are the cheapest in the UK for both fibre and ADSL

Who needs fancy TV add-ons, free gifts or clever advanced routers with complicated names. If the number 1 factor for you when it comes to broadband deals is the price, then Plusnet is the perfect choice.

That's because right now, Plusnet has both the cheapest ADSL and fibre broadband deals in the UK. That market-leading low price comes through two factors - affordable bills and a big Mastercard promotion.

Go for ADSL with speeds averaging 10Mb and you'll pay just £18.99 each month. Plusnet then drops that cost even further by throwing in a £75 Mastercard, bringing costs down to a pretty ridiculously effective £12.74 a month.

A similar pattern appears on Plusnet's fibre plan. It costs just £22.99 a month for speeds averaging for speeds averaging 36Mb. That's already one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around but Plusnet then throws in a £60 Mastercard dropping the cost further.

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on your next internet plan

Plusnet broadband deals: see these offers in full

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £18.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 reward card

The UK's cheapest broadband deal, this offer comes in at just £18.99. Throw in the £75 Mastercard on top and you're effectively paying just £13.99. However, here you're only getting speeds averaging 10Mb, for something faster, see the below.

View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 reward card

Need something faster? This fibre plan from Plusnet is also the lowest price around (for the faster packages of course). You're paying £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. While that is already pretty affordable, the £60 Mastercard on top really pushes it to new heights.

View Deal

What other broadband deals are available right now?

There are a load of excellent broadband deals out there but the best competition to Plusnet is Vodafone. Offering speeds averaging 63Mb for just £22.95, Vodafone is one of the best priced options out there. However it does operate on 24 month contracts.

Another strong option comes from BT. The big name ISP offers fibre speeds averaging 50Mb at a price of just £28.99 a month. Taking the value a step further, BT will also throw in a £80 Mastercard on top.

Or for a few quid extra a month you can get BT's Fibre 2 package with speeds averaging 68Mb for just £31.99 and you get a £100 Mastercard.



Read more: