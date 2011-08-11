Fujifilm unveils new budget camera

Fujifilm's budget snapper, the JX370, will be available at the end of October

Fujifilm has announced a new budget camera to slot into its J line-up. The new camera features a 14 million pixel sensor, a wide range of shooting modes and easy web upload for YouTube and Facebook users.

Featuring a 5x optical zoom lens (equivalent to 28-140mm on a 35mm camera), the camera is also equipped with a 2.7-inch rear LCD screen.

A selection of shooting modes are available, along with SR Auto which leaves choice up to the camera. Face, Smile and Blink Detection are also included to help when shooting portraits.

Panoramic mode

Digital Image Stabilisation is featured to reduce the effect of camera shake. Panoramic shooting and exposure compensation modes are also available.

ISO sensitivity ranges from ISO 100 to 3200, while flash is available with a number of options. 720P high definition video recording is also a feature.

Aimed squarely at social networkers, the camera allows you to mark pictures ready for upload when the camera is connected to a computer.

The Fujifilm Finepix JX370 RRP will be £89 and is expected to go on sale at the end of October.