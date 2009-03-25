Canon launches EOS 500D DSLR

Canon announced today the launch of its 15.1 Megapixel DSLR, the EOS 500D.

The camera is more lightweight and compact than previous models, and is an entry-level DSLR, but still houses some high-end technology.

The pick of the tech is the ability to shoot Full HD video, something that was first debuted back in September with the EOS 5D Mark II.

HDMI slot

Sensor-wise, the 500D packs a 15.1 Megapixel APS-C CMOS into its frame, which has an ISO sensitivity of 3200 (expandable to 12800).

As you can shoot 1080p video, there's an HDMI connection on-board, so you can plug the camera straight into an HDTV and show off your videomaking wares.

On the chassis is a 3.0-inch Clear View LCD screen, which uses Live View, and there's some newbie-friendly features on board, including autofocus and face detection.

The EOS 500D (body only) is available from early May 2009 priced at £869.99.

If you want to buy the camera with a lens, then Canon has bundled EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS into the mix for £969.99, or an EF-S 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 IS lens for £1399.99.