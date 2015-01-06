Want the new LG G Flex 2 at launch? You'll have to be on Vodafone...

LG recently announced the LG G Flex 2 at CES 2015, a 5.5-inch flexible smartphone that packs some pretty impressive specifications, but if you want to get hold of one when it launches you'll need to get a Vodafone contract.

That's because Vodafone will be offering the LG G Flex 2 exclusively for six weeks after its launch, which should be around the first half of 2015.

Vodafone hasn't released specifics about what contracts the LG G Flex 2 will be available on, though it promises it will be available across a range of plans, including its 4G tariff.

First out the gate

This means that if you're desperate to get your hands on the LG G Flex 2 as soon as it's launched, you'll need to get a Vodafone contract.

However if you can wait a month and a half then it is likely you'll be able to pick up an LG G Flex 2 with the network of your choice. If demand for the new handset is high, it might mean your best bet is still to go with Vodafone.

If you're in the US, AT&T has announced that it will carry the LG G Flex 2 there, though it hasn't revealed pricing or release date details.