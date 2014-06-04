The LG G3 Mini could be gearing up for a release very soon

Anyone who's anyone is pushing out a "Mini" these days, and it seems LG's not one to be left out.

It looks like the LG G3 Mini has just been spotted making its way through Indian import/export site Zauba, which means it's currently undergoing testing.

The information for this "LGD722" device reveals a 4.5-inch display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 8GB of internal storage and a 5MP camera.

Micro machines

That camera sounds suspiciously low-spec for the G3 Mini, especially as an earlier leak pointed to an 8MP snapper, so it's perhaps best to not take any of this as gospel.

However Zauba has historically been a good indicator of things to come (and indicative that they're close) so the LG G3 Mini is beginning to look more of a case of when, not if.

Via G for Games