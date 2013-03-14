Sky Movies app rolls on to Android - provided you have the right one

Sky has brought its Movies app to Android, meaning that Sky Movies subscribers can now watch films on their droid-based tablets and smartphones - provided you have the right ones.

If you're a Sky Movies subscriber, the app will give you access hundreds of films on demand as well as being able to set recordings to your Sky box from afar.

If you're not a Movies customer, you can still download the free app and peruse the trailers, synopses and cast lists for hundreds of films that are currently available on Sky Movies and the Sky Store, so you can see what you're missing out on.

Caveats

Like Sky Go, the only tablets that the app is initially available on are the Google Nexus 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0.

There's more scope for phone users as the following handsets are supported from today:

Google: Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 4

HTC: Desire, Desire S, Desire X, Desire HD, Incredible S, Sensation, Sensation XE, One X, One XL, One S, One V and One X+

LG: LG 4X HD

Samsung: Galaxy S, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3, Galaxy S3 LTE, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Note 2 and Galaxy Note 2 LTE

Sony: Xperia S and Xperia T

Motorola: Razr i