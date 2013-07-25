Now you can download 4OD shows on iOS and Android

Commuters, travellers and those afraid of the adverse effects of data signals on their brains will be happy to learn that they can now download Channel 4 shows through the iOS and Android apps.

That's right, offline caching has arrived so you can enjoy all those 24 Hours in A&E and One Born Every Minutes in all their glory underground, overground and in reception black-spots. Rejoice.

4OD will be hoping that the new feature proves as popular as a similar offering from the BBC's iPlayer.

