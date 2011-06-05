Motorola Droid 3 leak: 1080p, 8MP, HDMI

Leaked tutorial videos reveal some of the new features of the Motorola Droid 3

A series oif three new leaked tutorial videos display some of the latest features that are soon on the way with the forthcoming Motorola Droid 3, including 1080p video recording, an 8 megapixel camera and HDMI-output.

The tutorial videos detailing Motorola's latest QWERTY-slider phone were released online by gadget blog PhonePads.

8MP, 1080p, HDMI

The tutorial videos (which you can see below). reveal that the Droid 3 will be packing an 8 megapixel camera that will be capable of 1080p HD video recordings.

It is so far unclear whether or not Motorola's latest will ship with Android 2.3 or not, although we expect to hear confirmation of this in the very near future.

For now, what we do know is that the Droid 3 will feature a TI OMAP 4430 chip and not an Nvidia Tegra 2, as with the Droid 2, though the new Motorola will still feature a 540x960 screen.

Another new addition is HDMI output, which should allow you to output HD video from your mobile to your HD TV. No official word, as yet, on pricing, release dates or so forth.

Motorola Droid 3: tutorial 1

Motorola Droid 3: tutorial 2

Motorola Droid 3: tutorial 3

For now, check out the leaked tutorial videos right here.

Via PhonePads