Hands on: Motorola Backflip review

Motorola is aiming the Backflip at the more affordable end of the market

CES isn't usually the place for major mobile phone announcements, but Motorola has announced its third Android handset here. After the Cliq and the Droid comes the Backflip which, as you'll see from our snaps, includes a foldover reverse flip QWERTY keyboard.

The Backflip will be coming to Europe after its launch in the US.

Motorola's device features a 5MP flash camera plus a 3.1-inch HVGA screen and was quick and responsive to the touch. The keyboard looks like it will be terrible, but actually has quite a pleasant keypress to it.

The phone certainly isn't anything special to look at but it's clear that Moto isn't alone in its belief that 2010 will be the year of the lower end smartphone – HTC has also announced the Smart at CES.