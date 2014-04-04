Google reminds us why Project Ara could be a smartphone revolution

Will Google's module phone project truly revolutionise the industry? While you're placing your bets, Google's teased a new video that may help sway your opinion.

Project Ara is a phone you'll be able to upgrade by simply sliding parts in and out. There are three models in development, including a 6-module Mini and a 9-module phablet.

What's particularly interesting is that the team decided the modular structure shouldn't be hidden, and thus Ara embraces a rather Tetris-y design. It looks a lot better than it sounds.

Piece by piece

Meanwhile, 3D Systems is working on Ara to let users personalise the blocks themselves, making for a fully customisable experience.

There first Ara development conference will take place on April 15 and 16, where more secrets about the project will be disclosed. Right now, Google's hoping to launch the phone in 2015.

For the time being, you can check out the new video below.