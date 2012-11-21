Google promises to give back Christmas

Google has promised to fix a glitch that sees December omitted from the Android 4.2 contacts app.

At the moment, the Crimbo month is non-existent on the date selector in Jelly Bean's People application.

Naturally, this makes it impossible to enter significant dates for your contacts (e.g. birthdays) in December.

No-cember

Acknowledging the bug, Google said: "Rest assured, this will be fixed soon so that those of you with December birthdays and anniversaries won't be forgotten by your friends and family."

This presumably means the glitch will have been sorted before the end of next week (yep, Christmas is that close), which should mean avoiding the wrath of friends who were annoyingly born at the most expensive time of the year.

The bug is expected to be fixed via an OTA update.

Via Crave