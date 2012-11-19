Google Nexus 4 is 4G after all... kind of

4G inside, but it's not hooked up

It turns out that the Google Nexus 4 does have 4G capabilities after all, as an LTE chip is discovered during a handset teardown.

The chaps over at iFixIt uncovered that the Nexus 4 sports a Qualcomm WTR1605L Seven-Band 4G LTE chip on its motherboard, as well as an Avago ACPM-7251 Quad-Band GSM/EDGE chip for all your 3G activity.

During our Google Nexus 4 review, one of few things which disappointed us was the fact the LG-made handset didn't support the latest generation of mobile network.

Not all good news

While you may be rejoicing at the fact your Nexus 4 does indeed have a 4G chip inside, it is missing a couple of key components.

There's no 4G antenna or power amplifier, which means the chip is lying dormant inside the handset, with no obvious way of enabling it.

We've contacted both LG and Google as to why the chip has been included in the handset and we will update this article once we hear back.

From iFixIt via PhonesReview