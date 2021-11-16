Peacock is now available for Sky TV customers in the UK – at no extra cost

Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming service , has launched in the UK for Sky and Now TV customers.

As of November 16, subscribers to either provider – including those with Sky Q and Sky Glass hardware – can access Peacock programming for no additional fee.

This is the first time the platform has been made available outside of the US since launching last year, and it’s expected to roll out further afield in other European territories over the coming months.

Get down to the Abbey, put on your Suits and have your Bells ready.#PeacockTV is landing on Sky from 16 November. 🦚 pic.twitter.com/a6YG153zqeNovember 15, 2021 See more

What can I watch on Peacock?

So, what can audiences expect from this still-young streaming service?

Well, like most platforms out there, Peacock boasts a mix of original and licensed entertainment content. The former includes movies and TV shows like Halloween Kills and Dr. Death, while users will also get access to US-first shows including The Office, Parks and Recreation, Friday Night Lights, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives and many more.

Peacock's library doesn't come close to matching the bigger budget equivalents of Netflix and Amazon, but it does offer UK viewers a window into shows otherwise confined to the borders of America – at no extra cost, too.

The move to grant Sky and Now TV customers access to Peacock doesn’t come as a surprise, mind.

NBC Universal announced plans to introduce the service as a free add-on for Sky’s satellite TV customers in Europe back in 2020, and US subscribers have for a long time been able to stream a selection of Sky originals like Hitmen and Save Me on their version of the platform – suggesting a content swap the other way was imminent.

Peacock isn’t the only US streamer opening its doors to overseas customers, either. HBO Max Europe launched in select European countries – including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Portugal and Spain – last month, while ViacomCBS has its own plans to launch Paramount Plus on the continent next year via Sky Cinema subscriptions.

All of which is to say that 2022 will be an even better time for on demand entertainment – if you're prepared to pay for it, that is.