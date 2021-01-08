Pay as you go SIM only deal: get five times the data for free with Vodafone

If you need a stop-over SIM plan, just want something cheap, or if you're not a fan of getting involved in a contract, a pay as you go SIM deal could be the best option for you.

And right now, Vodafone has a promotion on that makes it the perfect option for pay as you go SIM only deals. Across all of its plans, you can currently secure five times the data normally on offer.

While this takes effect on a number of deals, the £10 option feels like the best choice to us. With the increased data cap, you're getting 15GB (up from 3), 250 minutes and unlimited texts.

With all of these offers, you still get access to Vodafone's roaming features, its VeryMe reward scheme and more. In other words, you're getting all the benefits of a Vodafone contract without having to be in one.

SIM only deals: Vodafone's pay as you go bargain

Vodafone SIM only deal: Pay as you go | 3GB 15GB | 250 minutes | unlimited texts | £10

The cheapest plan in Vodafone's pay as you go sale, this option secures you 15GB of data for just £10. That's up all the way from 3GB and for the majority of people, it's the best option on this list. While you get unlimited texts, you are limited to just 250 minutes.

Vodafone SIM only deal: Pay as you go | 6GB 30GB | 250 minutes | unlimited texts | £15

For an additional £5, you can jump your data cap up to 30GB instead. Like the option above, you're getting 250 minutes and unlimited texts as well. 30GB is quite a substantial amount, allowing for a ton of streaming, gaming and general internet usage on your phone.

Vodafone SIM only deal: Pay as you go | 20GB 100GB | 3000 minutes | unlimited texts | £30

If you know you're going to be powering through data on your SIM plan, this option could be a better choice, offering an increased 100GB of data, 3000 minutes and unlimited texts. All of that comes in at a cost of £30.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being on Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, get discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.