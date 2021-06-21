Save on cheap Panasonic 4K TVs in these Prime Day TV deals

Panasonic is a big winner in this year's Prime Day TV deals, with a number of cheap and mid-range Panasonic 4K TVs currently seeing discounts in the annual sales event.

Prime Day is always a time of big savings, and the high price points of most TVs means that those savings are often biggest on TV displays. That's certainly the case here, with hundreds of pounds to be saved on Panasonic screens at 43-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch and 65-inch sizes.

The Panasonic HX800 is one of our favorite TVs from last year, and is now seeing a £270 discount on a 58-inch size. But step-down models like the HX700 – which packs in Android TV instead of the basic MyHomeScreen platform, complete with built-in Chromecast, if that'll sway your buying decision – or the simpler HX580 and HX600, are also seeing notable savings, which you'll see in full below.

Panasonic has great form for HDR support in particular, with all the sets below packing in Dolby Vision HDR and the HLG broadcast standard. Only the HX800 gets HDR10+, mind, though it should be comforting to know that every screen in this list supports the most urgent HDR formats out there, with the HX600 and above even coming with Dolby Atmos compatibility.

Not in the UK? Scroll down below for the best 4K TV deals in your region.

Panasonic 65-inch HX580 4K TV: £749 £549 at Amazon

Save £130 – If you want to max-out your screen size, this HX580 LED TV is at its lowest ever price in this Amazon Prime Day deal, and comes with Dolby Vision, Freeview Play, and multi-HDR support.View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch HX600 4K TV: £699 £459 at Amazon

Save £140 – Much like the HX580 above, but with a distinct TV stand. Freeview Play, Dolby Vision, HLG and Dolby Atmos all included.View Deal

Panasonic 43-inch HX700 4K TV: £449 £349 at Amazon

Save £100 – This mid-range 4K TV from Panasonic is a close sibling to one of our favorite screens, the HX800, but it ditches Panasonic's basic MyHomeScreen platform for a full-suite Android TV OS and Disney Plus support. Dolby Vision is included too.View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch HX700 4K TV: £649 £449 at Amazon

Save £200 – This mid-range 4K TV from Panasonic is a close sibling to one of our favorite screens, the HX800, but it ditches Panasonic's basic MyHomeScreen platform for a full-suite Android TV OS and Disney Plus support. Dolby Vision is included too.View Deal

Panasonic 65-inch HX700 4K TV: £749 £639 at Amazon

Save £110 – This mid-range 4K TV from Panasonic is a close sibling to one of our favorite screens, the HX800, but it ditches Panasonic's basic MyHomeScreen platform for a full-suite Android TV OS and Disney Plus support. Dolby Vision is included too.View Deal

Panasonic 58-inch HX800 4K TV: £899 £629 at Amazon

Save £270 – You can save a huge amount of cash in this Prime Day deal on the Panasonic HX800, one of our favorite mid-range 4K TVs. You'll get both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos audio and even Freeview Play.View Deal

None of these are Panasonic OLED TVs, though you'd be paying around twice as much for an entry-level OLED from the Japanese manufacturer, making a TV like the ones above a very smart buy for those who can't justify spending a month's wages on a premium display.

More Amazon Prime Day deals