OnePlus Nord deal sees it down to its lowest price ahead of Black Friday

The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range champion, and it's just hit its lowest ever price thanks to an Amazon handset sale. So if you've been considering picking one up, you can forget about the Black Friday phone deals and grab this one now.

The OnePlus Nord has a premium-feeling design, plenty of camera features and a whole load of cameras, but launched for a really low price – £379 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and £469 for 12GB / 256GB. (Not in the UK? Scroll to the bottom to see prices in your region, if the phone is on sale there.)

Now, that higher-spec version is on sale, with £50 cut from the price, bringing it down to £419. That's the lowest we've seen the OnePlus Nord go for, for a new model. We should point out this deal is only on the Blue Marble version, pictured above, but it's definitely the best looking option you can get for the phone.

OnePlus Nord deal

OnePlus Nord 12GB/256GB: £469 £419 at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord is a great low-cost alternative to premium smartphones, with a big, good-looking screen, some useful camera features and a lovely design. It launched for a low price but is now even more affordable thanks to this deal.View Deal

OnePlus recently launched two new Nord smartphones, that sit below the standard Nord in the line-up, but thanks to this deal you shouldn't write off the 'older' phone (if launched a few months ago counts as 'old').

Indeed, if you were looking to buy a new smartphone, we would always recommend checking out the OnePlus phones, but thanks to this deal, the Nord should definitely be under consideration.

Usually at this time of year we'd recommend waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday before buying new tech, as it could end up cheaper then, but we can't say with any certainty the Nord will be.

We'll likely see it reduced to this price again, and maybe deals on the other colour and sizing versions, but this version might not get any cheaper. We can't tell for certain, of course, but if you need a new smartphone, why wait for late November?