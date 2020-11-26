OnePlus 8 Pro deal: one of the world's best smartphones has £200 off for Black Friday

The battlefield of the world's best smartphones couldn't be more keenly fought, with the likes of Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Google, Oppo and Xiaomi all staking a claim. But it's the OnePlus 8 Pro that's risen above the rest to sit at #2 on that esteemed countdown - and it just got a Black Friday price cut.

When it was released in April, we marvelled at the OnePlus 8 Pro's QHD+ display, affordable 5G capabilities, pulverising power and welcome features such as reverse and wireless charging. In short, it's a fabulous handset that we described as the "best OnePlus phone ever", and provides good company to the better-known brands above.

The sticking point however was always the price of OnePlus 8 deals. In creating its best ever range of phones, OnePlus also launched its priciest. Of course, you get what you pay for, but we'd always delighted in previous iterations how the manufacturer was able to keep costs so low.

Thankfully, it's now down to an all new price for Black Friday at Amazon. The 8GB RAM 128GB storage version of the iPhone 8 Pro has £200 off the RRP and so comes down to a tasty £599. You can pay an extra £100 if you want the souped-up 12GB RAM 256GB storage model - now £699.

We're big fans of OnePlus at TechRadar towers, and this is the brand's crème de la crème (well, maybe apart from the newer OnePlus 8T). £599 is a price tag we've not seen before for this flagship phone, making now a better time to get on board with OnePlus.

If you know that 128GB just won't be enough space for your catalogues of photos, music and video, then an extra £100 allows you to double your storage to a mighty 256GB. And that's not the only thing that increases here, as the RAM heads up to a powerful 12GB, too.

