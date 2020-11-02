OnePlus 8 Pro deal brings one of the best phones of the year to its lowest ever price

We always see one or two OnePlus phones on our list of the best smartphones, and this year the OnePlus 8 Pro has found itself sitting snug near the top of our rankings. An ongoing sale from Amazon has cut the price of both storage versions of the phone, making it an even greater buy.

Currently, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the phone costs £649, which is a big saving of £150 from its £799 launch price. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the handset, which originally cost £899, is now going for £749, which again saves you £150. Not in the UK? Scroll down for OnePlus 8 Pro prices in your region.

This isn't technically a brand-new deal - the phones were cut to these prices for Amazon Prime Day. While all other APD deals have ended, though, the OnePlus 8 Pro sale rages on, so if you missed your chance before you've still got an opportunity to nab the phone.

Since this OnePlus 8 Pro deal has carried on long after Amazon Prime Day, we'd interpret it as Amazon trying to get rid of its stock of the phone - perhaps this means there won't be too many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the phones, so you might want to act fast if you want it.

OnePlus 8 Pro deal

OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB RAM / 128GB: £799 £649 at Amazon

The OnePlus 8 Pro has never been cheaper than £649, so if you're looking to pick up a great new smartphone for as cheap as possible, this is the best opportunity. While it doesn't have as much RAM or storage as the other deal, not everyone will notice this, as that's enough of both for most. Note this price is only on the black version of the phone.



OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB RAM / 256GB: £899 £749 at Amazon

If you need loads of RAM and internal storage on a phone, you might prefer this deal, cutting £150 off the 12GB / 256GB version of the handset. That's still a great price for the specs, especially that much RAM. Just note this low price is only on the Glacial Green version of the phone.



The OnePlus 8 Pro has a beautiful 6.78-inch QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for a crisp and clear image with a high refresh rate making motion look smooth and a range of additional display settings letting you improve how things look even more.

The phone has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G compatibility, and a 4,510mAh battery paired with snappy 30W wired or wireless charging.

You're getting four rear cameras in the phone - a 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom) and 5MP 'color filter' lens for improved depth and the addition of filters. We found photography great in a range of settings.

This deal won't last forever, so if you're still weighing up whether you should buy this phone you can read our full OnePlus 8 Pro review.