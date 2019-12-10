OnePlus 7 Pro with oodles of storage hits new low price just in time for Christmas

The OnePlus 7 Pro price has dropped to a new low, with enough time for you to order it and have it delivered ahead of Christmas.

You can now pick up the OnePlus 7 Pro with 256GB of storage for just £564.61 at Amazon, which is actually cheaper than the £575 the handset dropped to at John Lewis during Black Friday.

It's also cheaper than the current offer on OnePlus' website, with the firm running a £100 off deal when the code 'OP7PRO' is used at checkout - taking the price of the handset down to £599.

So if you're looking to get a friend or family member a new phone - or perhaps it's time to treat yourself - you're getting a whole host of features at a great price with this OnePlus 7 Pro deal.

OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB: £699 now £564.61 at Amazon

The OnePlus 7 Pro is packed full of flagship features, including an all-screen design, pop-up camera and plenty of power - and it can now be had at its lowest ever price.

Serious bang for your buck

As well as offering you oodles of storage space, this OnePlus 7 Pro also boasts a novel pop-up camera, huge 6.67-inch display, high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB of RAM, three rear cameras and a sizable 4,000mAh.

In our OnePlus 7 Pro review we said; "The OnePlus 7 Pro has a few surprises behind its stunning all-screen front, unblemished by a notch cutout or punch-hole camera.

"It hides a novel pop-up selfie camera and offers a 90Hz screen refresh rate that makes games and movie-watching look extremely fluid."

