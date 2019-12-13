One of the best value Hisense TVs just got a massive price drop

The Hisense U8B ULED was one of our favourite sub-£1000 televisions from this year, and a £300 price cut has just made it even cheaper. Not in the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for some other Hisense TV prices.

This 2019 Hisense TV comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, with the latter now costing only £699, compared to its previous £999 price tag.

That's a sizeable television for a three-figure sum, and was already brilliant value for money when we reviewed it in mid-2019. With great format support, an easy-to-use smart TV platform, you should find it a breeze to use, even if the picture quality itself is... nothing to write home about.

Hisense 65-inch U8B ULED TV: £999 £699 at Costco

A brilliant value television, with a 65-inch display and support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. There's no HDR10+, though, and local dimming is a bit slapdash, making for some inconsistencies in brightness.View Deal

You'll also get two separate remotes with the television – one slightly more compact than the other – as well as four 4K-ready HDMI ports for linking up to 4K Blu-ray players or video game consoles.

The main downside is the lack of Full Array Local Dimming, with a comparatively basic setup that holds back the effectiveness of the HDR. However, for the amount you're spending, this is a still a great purchase that nets you a huge 65-inch screen with 4K resolution and plenty of format support to expand your viewing beyond the average goggle box.

Not in the UK? Check out some other Hisense TV prices listed below:

Today's best Hisense 55H8F and Hisense 55H9F deals No price information Check Amazon