One of the best smartphones, and cheapest 5G phones, are now on sale

Want to buy one of the best smartphones of the year? Or one of the cheapest 5G phones that's still got great specs? Or one of a selection of other great smartphones? Well Oppo's Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales might make that possible.

Oppo has cut the price of five of its recent smartphones - the Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Lite, Find X2 Neo, A72 and A5 (2020), by quite a bit each. The discounts range from £100 for the most affordable entries on the list, to over £200 for the top dog.

The first of those phones is on our list of the best smartphones, and three of them (the Pro, the Lite and the A72) are on our list of the best Oppo phones. The Find X2 Lite is one of the most affordable 5G phones you can get too, while the A phones are both cheap 4G phones.

These mobile phone deals will only last until the end of October 14, so if you want these devices, you'll need to act fast. Other smartphones are getting price cuts too, but the deals list below includes some of the best we'll see, so definitely check them out.

Oppo Find X2 Pro: £1099 £879 at Amazon

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has a beautiful 6.7-inch 2.5K display with a curved edge and tiny camera cut-out - it also has three rear cameras that take excellent pictures, a top-end processor and a fairly large battery. It's high in our list of the best phones and this price cut makes it a lot more affordable than before.

View Deal

Oppo Find X2 Lite: £399 £299 at Amazon

The Oppo Find X2 Lite was one of the most affordable 5G phones you should consider buying, and now it's even cheaper. With a FHD+ 6.4-inch screen, four rear cameras including a 48MP main, and decent mid-range processor, it's pretty good for its price. This deal cuts a fair amount off so if you're looking for your first 5G phone, this could be it.

View Deal

Oppo A72: £219 £175 at Amazon

The Oppo A72 is on our list of the top Oppo phones, and it's the best of the company's affordable A-series. It has a 6.5-inch LCD display, the same rear cameras as the Find X2 Lite, and a chipset that isn't top-end but is good for a phone at this price. If you're looking for a cheap 4G phone this could be it.

View Deal

Oppo Find X2 Neo: £599 £449 at Amazon

In Oppo's Find X2 line, the Neo is similar to the 'standard' and Pro models in terms of design but has more middling specs, like the Lite device. It has a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, four rear cameras including a telephoto lens (unlike the affordable Oppo phones) and really fast charging. Its premium design could be its biggest draw though.

View Deal

Oppo A5: £150 £119 at Amazon

If you want a super-affordable Oppo phone, the A5 could be it. For its price it has respectable specs like a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 5,000mAh battery and four rear cameras, though there's no denying it has many traits of a budget device too.

View Deal

