On a health kick? The Bose Sport earbuds just dropped to their lowest price yet

If you're on a January health kick a great pair of running headphones can make all the difference to your workout regime – and this great deal from Amazon on the Bose Sport earbuds means you don't have to break the bank in your quest for fitness.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Bose true wireless earbuds from £179.95 to just £139 – that's the lowest price we've seen for these in-ear running headphones, and a saving of over £40. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Today's best running earbuds deal

Bose Sport true wireless earbuds: £179.95 £139 at Amazon

Save £40.95 - These true wireless earbuds promise fantastic audio quality, along with a compact form factor and touch controls. Their IPX4 water resistance rating means they're ideal for working out, and we like the sporty colour options.

While we haven't tested the Bose Sport earbuds for ourselves, our friends at What Hi-Fi? were impressed with their excellent sound quality, citing their enthusiastic delivery, balanced presentation, and weighty, agile bass.

These true wireless earbuds come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they'll be able to withstand a little sweat or rain during your workouts, and they come in a range of cool colours, including black, white, and blue.

Touch controls let you control your music without having to dig out your phone, while support for Google Assistant and Siri allows you to summon your device's voice assistant hands-free.

What Hi-Fi? did mention some connectivity issues in its review of the Bose Sport earbuds, finding the pairing process to be a little tricky at times.

These buds also don't have the longest battery life on the market by any stretch of the imagination; you get five hours from the earbuds themselves, with a further 10 provided by the charging case.

Still, if you're already a fan of Bose products and want a pair of workout buds that can deliver an excellent audio performance, we think this is a pretty good deal.

Not in the UK? We've rounded up the best Bose Sport earbuds deals in your region below: